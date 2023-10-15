Howland Capital Management LLC Has $19.22 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises 1.1% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $19,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,955,000 after buying an additional 9,197,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,836 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $373,796,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after acquiring an additional 908,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $231.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,581. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STZ. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.76.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

