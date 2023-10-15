Howland Capital Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $106.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.15 and its 200-day moving average is $112.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $103.13 and a twelve month high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.