Howland Capital Management LLC Increases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of American Water Works worth $18,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in American Water Works by 98,401.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,777 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,215,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 5,072.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,652,000 after purchasing an additional 995,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $118.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.39 and a 12 month high of $162.59.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

