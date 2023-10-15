Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,110 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 2.2% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $38,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 76.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.14.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.6 %

SPGI stock opened at $363.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.12 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $381.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.53.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,235,856 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

