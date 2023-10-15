Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,266 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 44.2% during the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $796,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 21.4% during the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sebold Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.34. The company has a market cap of $150.64 billion, a PE ratio of -163.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.27%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

