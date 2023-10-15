Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Lowered to $100.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $77.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.65. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Hub Group by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

