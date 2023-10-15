HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Bought by Polunin Capital Partners Ltd

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,241,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. HUYA comprises about 0.9% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned 0.52% of HUYA worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in HUYA by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HUYA by 8,607.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUYA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.09. 774,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,060. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. HUYA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $740.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.78.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. HUYA had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

