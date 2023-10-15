IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IAC from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.93.

IAC Stock Down 0.4 %

IAC stock opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.73. IAC has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). IAC had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of IAC by 2,355.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 53.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IAC by 204.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 94.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of IAC by 255.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

