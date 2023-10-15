ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. owned 0.08% of ICF International worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 217,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at $4,669,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 135,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICFI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

ICF International Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $132.00 on Friday. ICF International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.53 and a 12 month high of $136.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.24.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.15. ICF International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Handel Michael J. Van sold 4,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Handel Michael J. Van sold 4,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 200 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,690. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Profile

(Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Stories

