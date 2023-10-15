IDEAYA Biosciences’ (IDYA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.08.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.78.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 164.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IDEAYA Biosciences

In related news, insider Jason Throne sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $52,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,577.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Throne sold 1,737 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $52,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,337 shares of company stock valued at $609,580. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

