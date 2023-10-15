IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400,300 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the September 15th total of 266,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.4 days.

IGM Financial stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4208 per share. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 6%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.85%.

IGIFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

