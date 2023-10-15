Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Shares Down 8.2%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Free Report) dropped 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.68. Approximately 110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Iluka Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon, gypsum, and iron concentrate products.

