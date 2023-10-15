IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Short Interest Up 23.7% in September

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the September 15th total of 57,300 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAC

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IMAC stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,180,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 59.29% of IMAC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

IMAC Stock Performance

BACK stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.12. IMAC has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03.

About IMAC

IMAC ( NASDAQ:BACK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. IMAC had a negative net margin of 172.14% and a negative return on equity of 238.87%.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

Featured Stories

