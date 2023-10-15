Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.06

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.06 and traded as high as C$2.18. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$2.12, with a volume of 15,500 shares trading hands.

Imperial Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$343.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.88.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Imperial Metals had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of C$85.76 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine that includes seven mining leases and 52 mineral claims covering an area of 24,096 hectares located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine, which comprises two mining leases and 49 mineral claims covering an area of 25,767 hectares situated in west-central British Columbia.

