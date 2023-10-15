Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,588 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 83,335 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $20,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $60.70 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.06.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.3789 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.91%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Further Reading

