Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Acquired by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,773 shares during the period. Impinj makes up about 1.8% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Impinj by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Impinj by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Impinj by 0.7% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $106,487.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,540.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $106,487.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,540.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $57,659.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 674,101 shares of company stock valued at $40,527,175 and sold 11,914 shares valued at $741,817. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Stock Down 0.6 %

PI traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.69. 412,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,808. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.09 and a beta of 2.12.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $85.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PI. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Impinj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

