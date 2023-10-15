Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,074 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 28.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 60.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLO. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.99. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.