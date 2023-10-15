Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,869 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

