Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 1,160 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,482 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.7% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,632 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 15,106 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,615 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.52.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $539.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

