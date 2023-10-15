Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 22,511 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 176.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS opened at $46.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.86. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.87 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

