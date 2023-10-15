Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,504,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,642,000 after buying an additional 469,764 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after buying an additional 2,423,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,323,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after buying an additional 43,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,354,000 after acquiring an additional 43,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $19.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus raised Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCL

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

See Also

