Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 180 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,583 shares of company stock valued at $20,665,972. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $185.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of -452.98, a P/E/G ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.53 and a 200 day moving average of $149.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $190.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.70.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

