Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 2,619 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.2% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CINF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.57 per share, with a total value of $106,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $394,522.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

