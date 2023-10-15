Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 487 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $63.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.10. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

