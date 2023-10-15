Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 5,515 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Sysco by 93,506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after buying an additional 132,850,890 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,382,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,919,000 after purchasing an additional 346,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,261,000 after purchasing an additional 100,884 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,602,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,537,000 after purchasing an additional 526,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $63.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $87.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day moving average is $72.37.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYY

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.