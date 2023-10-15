Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 6,736 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 21.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 100.1% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 135,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 67,671 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 98,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,703,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $93.87 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.91.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

