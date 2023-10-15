Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 7,157 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,157 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS opened at $24.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 68.69% and a return on equity of 16.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.