Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 98 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.29.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $426.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.81 and a twelve month high of $564.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $471.10 and its 200 day moving average is $485.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

