Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $1.47 Million Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 87,904 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLF opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.73.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

