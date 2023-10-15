Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:IMQCF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Price Performance

Shares of Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20.

About Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid, and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than 1 million sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than 12bn.

