Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:IMQCF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Price Performance
Shares of Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20.
About Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI
