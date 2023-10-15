Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR) Shares Purchased by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.62% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 23,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.1% in the second quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 50,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 59.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS NAPR opened at $42.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average is $40.99.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

