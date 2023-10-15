Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP) Shares Down 0.6%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.31 and last traded at $28.31. 29 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the second quarter worth approximately $3,247,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 25,912 shares during the period.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (XTAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

