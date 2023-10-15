Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Purchased by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April comprises approximately 1.0% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PAPR opened at $30.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.47. The stock has a market cap of $657.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.