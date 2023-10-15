Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October accounts for approximately 1.0% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 3.14% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KOCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.46.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

