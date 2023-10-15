Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 801 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.79.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE NOW traded down $10.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $549.66. The stock had a trading volume of 777,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $340.90 and a one year high of $614.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total transaction of $529,841.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,013.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $529,841.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,013.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total transaction of $368,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $334,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

