Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,437 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Devon Energy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,442 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 183,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Devon Energy by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,191,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,033,357. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average is $49.98. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DVN. Raymond James dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

