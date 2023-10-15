Inspire Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,016 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 18.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 41.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.6% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,478 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.04.

EOG Resources Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $4.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,576,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,968. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.81.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

