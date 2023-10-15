Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $757,000 in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,503 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $87,018.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,365.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,355 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $87,018.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,365.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,095 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $142,439.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,850 shares of company stock worth $905,507 in the last ninety days. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Popular Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.75. 194,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,082. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.85. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $77.45.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $954.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.37 million. Popular had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 25.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Popular in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BPOP

Popular Company Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.