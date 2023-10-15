Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,892 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $11,024,640,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Regions Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 110,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.24.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

RF traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.03. 7,569,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,559,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.