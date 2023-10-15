Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,018 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in KLA by 97,540.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 1,414.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in KLA by 32.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after purchasing an additional 715,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at $23,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $14.30 on Friday, reaching $486.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,665. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $479.26 and its 200-day moving average is $449.70. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $261.90 and a 52 week high of $520.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $476.26.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

