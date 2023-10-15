Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,366 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Inspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

CTRA traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.09. 6,191,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,399,430. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average of $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

