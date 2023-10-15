Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 1,110 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $358.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,038. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.99 and a 200 day moving average of $338.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.08 and a 12-month high of $377.88.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on IT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

