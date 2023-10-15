Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 3,641 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,156,441,000 after buying an additional 40,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,351,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,620,000 after buying an additional 196,859 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after buying an additional 1,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,065,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,872,000 after buying an additional 295,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after buying an additional 2,062,104 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.22. 188,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,772. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $301.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.29.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

