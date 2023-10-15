Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.00.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total transaction of $666,187.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,271.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,817 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of WST stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $385.06. The stock had a trading volume of 201,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,035. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

