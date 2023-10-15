Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for about 0.8% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APH traded down $2.24 on Friday, reaching $81.90. 4,171,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.62 and a 200-day moving average of $81.95. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $90.28.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $84,581,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

