Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of EXR stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.07. 1,305,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,565. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.20 and a 12-month high of $180.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

