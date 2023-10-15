Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource accounts for about 0.7% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,533,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,688,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BLDR shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.77.

View Our Latest Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $116.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.22 and a 200 day moving average of $125.63. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $156.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.