Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up approximately 0.7% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 254.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 110.1% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 164.7% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Down 0.5 %

PAYX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.98. 932,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,827. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.04. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,388 shares of company stock valued at $12,943,630. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paychex

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.