Inspire Investing LLC Buys 10,419 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 129,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 108,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $116.45. 1,257,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,065. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.07. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.09.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

