Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,653,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,658,000 after purchasing an additional 69,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,196,000 after purchasing an additional 859,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,348,000 after purchasing an additional 235,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.18. 4,950,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,031. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.59 and a 200-day moving average of $105.37.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

In other Lamb Weston news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

